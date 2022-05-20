Supporters of the United Way of Hunt County will be gathered at the Splash Kingdom Air Patrol Waterpark in Greenville on Saturday, cheering on their favorite duck to win, place or show.
The Great Duck Derby is scheduled at the park at noon Saturday, when rubber ducks will be raced around the Jet Stream at the park. The first three ducks to cross the finish will win a cash prize: $500 for first place, $250 for second and $100 for third place.
Supporters can adopt the”racing” ducks. A Lone Duck, one entry, is $5. A Quack Pack of five ducks costs $20. A Flock of 25 Ducks is $100. A Duck Invasion, 125 entries, $500 and a full Duck Attack of 250 entries is $1,000.
There will be additional prizes offered and supporters need not be present to win. Those that do attend will have an opportunity to enjoy portions of the park which will be available during the event. Splash Kingdom Air Patrol’s opening day for the summer season is scheduled May 28. The audience will also get to preview the construction of a new slide, the first new major addition since the park opened in June 2016.
The United Way of Hunt County raised $67,000 last year, which was awarded to its nonprofit agency partners. The goal for 2023 is to raise $100,000.
Additional information about the Great Duck Derby and the United Way of Hunt County is available at www.unitedwayofhuntcounty.com
