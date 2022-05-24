Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 61F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.