The unemployment rate in Hunt County dipped slightly again between August and September as the county added a few dozen jobs.
For prospective workers and employers, a job fair is scheduled in Greenville next month, with multiple companies participating.
Jobless numbers continue to edge downward and are approaching the record low unemployment from three years ago, according to report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
TWC reported Hunt County’s unemployment rate at 3.8% in September, down from 3.9% in August and 4.6% in September 2021.
There were 45,184 people reported as employed in the county last month, an increase of 39 positions since August and also an increase of 2,111 people since September of last year, according to TWC.
A total of 1,764 people were still seeking employment in September, 69 fewer than one month earlier and a reduction of 325 when compared to September one year earlier.
Hunt County’s civilian labor force was reported to be 46,948 last month, a reduction of 30 from August but an increase of 1,786 people from September 2021.
Statewide, TWC reported that Texas added 40,000 nonfarm jobs in September, more than doubling the number of jobs added in August. For the 11th consecutive month, the state set new employment highs as total nonfarm employment reached 13,571,800. The Texas economy has added 721,800 positions since September 2021. The Texas seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.0 percent, a decrease of 0.1 percentage points from August 2022.
The Greenville Board of Development/4A Corporation has scheduled a manufacturing/industrial community job fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 16 at the Fletcher Warren Civic Center, 5501 S Hwy 69, Greenville. Companies participating include Sabert, Weatherford, L3 Harris, AB Mauri, Employee Solutions, Express Employment, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Kelly Services, NCH/Mohawk Labs, Rhino Linings and Westrock.
Additional information is available through grenvilletx.jobs, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100054402525474.
