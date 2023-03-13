More people were on the job in Hunt County than ever in January, however; unemployment rose sharply in Hunt County at the start of 2023.
The local jobless rate remains slightly below the same point a year earlier, according to a report issued Friday by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC)
The TWC revealed that Hunt County’s unemployment rate rose to 4.3% in January, up from 3.8 percent in December. January's rate was just below the 4.5% in January 2022.
A total of 45,963 people were employed in Hunt County during January, an increase of 86 jobs since December and an increase of 2,500 positions since the same point one year earlier. The total of employed people is the highest ever recorded in Hunt County for January.
A total of 2,022 people filed for unemployment in Hunt County during January, an increase of 277 people since December, but 748 fewer than in January of last year, according to the TWC.
The county’s civilian labor force rose by 191 people between December and January and 1,802 people in the past year.
Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas again broke the all-time record for total jobs in January for the 16th consecutive month. With Texas employers adding 48,600 nonfarm jobs in January, total jobs in Texas reached a new historic high of 13.78 million.
"Texas truly is America’s economic engine as we continue to break our all-time record for total jobs, now for 16 consecutive months," said Abbott. “Ongoing and strong jobs growth in Texas, despite a mixed economic outlook at the national level, is a testament to the strength of our state’s diverse economy and our skilled and growing workforce. I am proud that we've again hit a new historic high for total jobs, and I congratulate Texas employers and our talented workforce on achieving this new, record-setting milestone. This legislative session, we will continue building the Texas of tomorrow by cutting property taxes and investing in workforce development, infrastructure upgrades, and strategic economic development tools. Working together, we will ensure Texas remains an unflinching force in the country and in this world.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.