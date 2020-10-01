Motorists driving along the highways in and near Greenville and Quinlan will have to navigate through some construction work scheduled on multiple traffic signals, starting later this month and likely lasting into early 2021.
Texas Department of Transportation officials announced Wednesday that work to upgrade traffic signals along portions of U.S.Highway 69 and State Highway 34 in Hunt County is slated to begin Oct. 19.
The contractor, Siemens Mobility Inc., was granted 150 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million. The contractor anticipates setting barricades for this project the week of Oct. 12.
The contractor will upgrade traffic signals on U.S.Highway 69 from U.S.Highway 380 to FM 1570 in Greenville; State Highway 34/Wesley Street from FM 1570 to Stanford Street in Greenville; and on State Highway 34 from Panther Path to Spur 64 in the Quinlan area.
The work will require the contractor to close some traffic lanes at each of the locations for a short period of time, so some temporary travel delays for motorists are expected, officials said.
TxDOT is advising motorists who travel regularly in the areas to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
