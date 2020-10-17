Construction work is scheduled to begin in the coming week on multiple traffic signals in Hunt County, an effort likely lasting into early 2021.
The Texas Department of Transportation has announced work to upgrade traffic signals along portions of U.S.Highway 69 and State Highway 34 in Hunt County is scheduled to begin Monday.
TxDOT employees have already been active this week, with work on the intersections at Joe Ramsey Boulevard/Highway 69 and Wesley Street/Highway 34 and Joe Ramsey at Sayle Street in Greenville
The contractor, Siemens Mobility Inc., was granted 150 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1 million.
The contract calls for upgrading traffic signals on U.S.Highway 69 from U.S.Highway 380 to FM 1570 in Greenville; State Highway 34/Wesley Street from FM 1570 to Stanford Street in Greenville; and on State Highway 34 from Panther Path to Spur 64 in the Quinlan area.
The work will require the contractor to close some traffic lanes at each of the locations for a short period of time, so some temporary travel delays for motorists are expected.
