Motorists heading west of Hunt County along U.S. 380, along with anyone who navigates the highway on a regular basis, will want to know about a plan to realign the road as it enters Collin County.
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has scheduled a virtual and/or in person public meeting next week to offer information and receive public input on the proposed changes.
The in-person session is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. April 28, at the Farmersville Campus of Collin College, 501 S. Collin Parkway in Farmersville. The virtual public meeting will be posted at http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380Farmersville on April 28 at 5:30 p.m. and remain online through May 13 at 11:59 p.m. While not a live event, the materials can be viewed at your convenience.
TxDOT is proposing a new location realignment of Highway 380 between Collin County Road 560 and Collin County Road 699/Hunt County line south of Farmersville, approximately 7.6 miles.
The existing highway includes four 12-foot wide lanes, a 16-foot wide two-way left turn lane, limited sidewalks and no bicycle accommodations. The proposed roadway would be constructed as a six-lane divided roadway with 12-foot wide lanes that includes an as-needed additional auxiliary lane and 10-foot wide shoulders. The proposed project would also include continuous, one-way frontage roads with two 12-foot wide lanes and a 10-foot wide shared use path on both sides of the roadway.
TxDOT completed an expansion project of U.S. Highway 380 in Hunt County during the summer of 2013.
The job of widening the highway from two to four lanes through Hunt County began in the fall of 2007. Business Highway 380, where it passed through Floyd, was abandoned in favor of a new path for the highway around the city.
