Motorists driving between Greenville and Commerce will have to continue using a new route a little longer.
An effort to replace a bridge along one of two highways that span the Hunt County communities is still underway.
Tim McAlavy, public information officer for the Texas Department of Transportation Paris District Office, provided the latest update to the project as part of the agency’s weekly road report.
State Highway 224 at the South Sulphur River in Hunt County was closed in early August.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 126 working days to complete the project valued at more than $2.6 million, with a target completion date in January 2023.
“Beams have been set and the contractor has begun pouring the bridge deck,” McAlavy said Friday. “The contractor worked on removing access road and rebuilding slopes the first part of the week. No work on project the rest of the week due to weather and too wet conditions.”
He said work was to resume this week, weather permitting with road work beginning after the holidays.
The bridge is located five miles southwest of Commerce and 1.3 miles northeast of Neylandville. The contractor demolished the existing bridge in order to build a new bridge in its place.
