Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting Sept. 5, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motoristsare advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
CR 1032, 1031 and 2132 (bridge replacement project), Hunt County. The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. The contractor has reopened the CR 1032 bridge. Brush clearing has begun for bridges on CR 2132. Bridge removal has begun and drill shafts and abutment work will begin soon. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor placed the second course and permanent striping. The contractor is working on installing bases for signs and mailboxes cleaning culverts and ditches. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH-224, Hunt County: The contractor has placed barricades and warning signs along with the detour route. The contractor completed bridge demolition and has been tying steel and placing drilled shafts and columns. Please be aware current construction, detour signage and workers in the area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has completed the north and south bridge approaches. The Lake Fork Creek bridge has been fully opened. The contractor completed mailbox turnouts and began to address county roads. The contractor has been setting 18-inch and 12-inch safety end treatments in various locations, and poured the footer and box extension on the culvert. The contractor has also begun backfilling mailbox turnouts and dressing safety end treatments. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed concrete paving at the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extensions on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has completed the project and is working on punch-list items. Please be aware of work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various overlay and potholing operations. Hunt County maintenance crews will be performing base patching operations on FM 2194. Rains County crews will be working on patching and seal coat prep on FM 2101. Crews installed stop signs and converted the intersection of FM 2101 and FM 1564 to a four-way stop in late August. Crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
