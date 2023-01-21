Motorists who use U.S. 380 from Hunt County into the McKinney and Dallas area have always had a pretty straight shot between the locations.
But a proposed shift in the highway’s route would significantly change the drive and take motorists on a winding path through northern Collin County and the town of Prosper.
The Texas Department of Transportation has scheduled two in-person public hearings and an online public hearing about plans to build a new segment of U.S. 380, from Coit Road in Dallas and the existing highway around the northern portion of McKinney, connecting back to the existing U.S. 380 near FM 1827, east of McKinney.
TxDOT issued a notice this month that a Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is available for review.
The purpose of the hearings is to present the DEIS and updated schematic design of the “Blue Alternative,” which has been identified as TxDOT’s preferred alternative. The preferred alternative links segments A, E, and C.
The in-person hearings are scheduled at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16 at the Collin County Courthouse in McKinney and 5:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in the gym at the Rhea’s Mill Baptist Church in McKinney. The virtual hearing will be available Feb. 16, starting at 5:30 p.m. through March 21, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. at www.keepitmovingdallas.com/ US380EIS.
The TxDOT announcement indicated the proposed project would provide a new location, eight-lane, controlled-access freeway with two-lane, one-way frontage roads on each side.
The purpose of the project is to manage congestion and improve east-west mobility and safety throughout the area.
The proposed project would, subject to final design considerations, require acquisition of additional rights of way and potentially displace 22 residences and 35 businesses.
The proposed project would involve construction in wetlands and an action in a floodplain and floodway.
TxDOT completed an expansion project of U.S. 380 in Hunt County during the summer of 2013.
The job of widening the highway from two to four lanes through Hunt County began in the fall of 2007.
