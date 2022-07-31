Motorists driving between Greenville and Commerce may have to learn to take a new route, at least temporarily. A bridge along one of two highways which span the Hunt County communities will be replaced next month.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced State 224 at the South Sulphur River in Hunt County will close temporarily in early August for a bridge replacement project.
The contractor, Highway 19 Construction LLC, was granted 126 working days to complete the project valued at more than $2.6 million with a target completion date in January 2023.
The bridge is located five miles southwest of Commerce and 1.3 miles northeast of Neylandville. The contractor began placing construction barricades and signs along the roadway Thursday, and with work expected to start on Aug. 5.
The announcement indicated the contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build a new one in its place. Travelers will need to use an alternate route around the location while the work is underway. Detour signs on both sides of the bridge will direct traffic around the location.
