Motorists driving to and through Hunt County in the next few years will have to navigate through several major construction projects along the county’s highways, including the rebuilding of four overpasses between Greenville and the Rockwall County line.
Dan Perry, the Texas Department of Transportation Director of Transportation Planning and Development for the Paris District, was the presenter during a Tuesday afternoon virtual meeting of the 2021-24 regionally significant projects funded by federal, state or local funds in the district.
“These are the projects you can expect will go to contract in the near future,” Perry said during the unveiling of TxDOT’s Rural Transportation Improvement Program.
The projects include more than $100 million in efforts at replacing the overpasses along Interstate 30 at FM 1570, FM 36, FM 1565 and County Road 2509, all of which have been on the drawing boards for several years to accommodate the growing population in the region.
Perry said the first project will be the rebuilding of the FM 1570 underpass.
“We’ll take I-30 over 1570, shifting it just a little further east, and reconfiguring the overpass to where it can ultimately carry six lanes of traffic on Interstate 30,” Perry said.
The estimated $30 million project is scheduled to begin in 2022.
The overpasses at FM 236 and FM 1565 are each estimated at $25 million and the overpass at County Road 2509, which Perry said would also include County Road 2511, is estimated at $30 million. All three are expected to let in 2023.
The Rural TIP is the first step on the road to producing the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program and includes all of the projects planned for Hunt, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Lamar, Rains and Red River counties in the next four years.
The pre-recorded video presentation is available online at https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/052620.html.
Public comments about the plan can be mailed to: TxDOT Paris District, 1365 N. Main St., Paris, TX 75460. Comments must be received on or before June 12.
