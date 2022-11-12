Motorists along Interstate 30 in Hunt County will have to navigate through a bridge maintenance project just east of Greenville starting in the coming week.
Texas Department of Transportation officials originally announced the effort, which involved work on bridges in three Northeast Texas counties, during the summer. The project is now beginning to focus on the bridge in Hunt County.
The contractor, Built Right Construction of Oklahoma, was granted 335 working days, weather permitting, to complete the overall project valued at more than $1.9 million. The target completion date is February 2023.
Built Right Construction is scheduled to conduct work along I-30 at the Sabine River, between Division Street and State Spur 302, eastbound and westbound.
TxDOT indicated drivers can expect a temporary closure of one travel lane and a reduced speed limit of 65 mph, starting Monday.
Other projects were scheduled in Lamar and Grayson counties.
