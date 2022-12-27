A transportation project that occasionally has caused traffic along Interstate 30 in Hunt County to come to a standstill in both directions apparently is wrapping up soon.
Tim McAlavy, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Transportation’s Paris District Office, said Friday that much of the work on the project has been finished.
“The contractor has completed all repairs on the westbound side of I-30, including mow strip, cement stabilized backfill, asphalt rubber joint sealant, and header expansion joint sealant,” McAlavay said. “The eastbound side of I-30 is almost complete. The eight-foot cement guardrail repair was completed, and the asphalt rubber joint sealant repair has also been finished. The contractor is sealing the last header expansion joints and will finish soon.”
The road project has created alternating backups along both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-30 at Greenville.
The overall project involved work on bridges in three Northeast Texas counties, but it is currently focused on the site in Hunt County.
The contractor, Built Right Construction of Oklahoma, was granted 335 working days, weather permitting, to complete the overall project valued at more than $1.9 million. The company is currently conducting work along I-30 at the Sabine River, between Division Street and Spur 302.
