An online meeting is scheduled to begin in the coming week in the continued effort to make improvements to U.S. Highway 380 in Collin County.
The Texas Department of Transportation is initiating an Environmental Impact Statement for a proposed project to improve U.S. 380 in Collin County from Coit Road west of McKinney in the Prosper/Frisco area to FM 1827 east of McKinney and just west of the Hunt/Collin County line.
TxDOT will be conducting an online virtual public scoping meeting on the proposed project, starting Thursday, Jan. 21, beginning at 6 p.m.
The virtual public scoping meeting will consist of a pre-recorded video presentation explaining the proposed project, which includes both audio and video components, along with other exhibits and materials and will be posted to www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380EISScopingMeeting.
The information will remain available online through the comment period deadline of Friday, Feb. 5. Anyone without internet access will be able to call 214-320-4469 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process. Comments may be provided online, or by email, mail or voicemail as explained below. The materials will not be available until Jan. 21.
Improvements along the existing U.S. 380 alignment (approximately 11.2 miles long) and alignments for a roadway facility on new location around the north side of McKinney (approximately 15 miles long) are under study. The study area for the proposed project includes the cities of McKinney, Prosper, and Frisco, and adjacent areas within central Collin County. In early 2020, TxDOT completed the U.S. 380 Feasibility Study which recommended an alignment for an improved U.S. 380 across Collin County.
In the EIS, TxDOT will evaluate the portion of the recommended alignment on new location around McKinney in addition to other alternatives that satisfy the purpose and need within the study area. Alignments will be evaluated in consideration of input received from federal, state, and local agencies as well as stakeholder groups and the public. The improved U.S. 380 would accommodate an eight-lane freeway with frontage roads on each side to manage congestion and east-west mobility, connectivity, traffic operations, and safety.
