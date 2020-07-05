PARIS, Texas – Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that a $6.2 million grant approved by the Texas Transportation Commission at its June meeting will fund improvements at Commerce Municipal Airport in Hunt County.
The funds will be used for pavement improvement at the airport, officials said. These federal funds are part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) passed to provide because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, TxDOT expects to provide approximately $60 million in funding for planning, constructing and maintaining community airports. Approximately 275 community airports in Texas are eligible for funding.
Arrivals and departures from community airports account for more than three million flight hours per year, and provide aircraft facilities for agricultural, medical, business and commuter use.
