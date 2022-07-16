The Texas Department of Transportation Paris District has announced road improvement/repair projects planned in Hunt County and the surrounding area for next week:
Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting July 18, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
County Road 1032 (bridge replacement project), Hunt County – The contractor has set barricades and advanced warning signs. Preparation of the right of way is complete and the bridge has been removed. Drill shafts and columns have been poured. Abutment work is complete. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has begun reworking existing base material and subgrade widening. The contractor plans to begin placing geo-grid operations followed by the second lift of flex base. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor continued concrete culvert structures, forming, and pouring the wing-walls. The contractor completed the first course of seal coat through the majority of the project. The project’s channel excavation is nearly complete and grading for the riprap is complete at the Lake Fork Creek bridge. The contractor could begin hotmix operations for mailbox turnouts and bridge approaches in early August. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed the concrete paving on the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extension on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has finished mailbox turnouts. The contractor has finished working on proposed signs for the project. The contractor completed the placement of permanent striping and profile pavement markings. Please be aware of work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various overlay and potholing operations. Hunt County maintenance crews will be performing base repair and herbicide operations. Maintenance crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.