The Texas Department of Transportation Paris District has released the list of road improvement and repair projects planned in Hunt County and Rains County this week:
Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting Aug. 8, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
CR 1032, 1031 and 2132 (bridge replacement project), Hunt County – The contractor has set barricades and advance warning signs. Preparation of the right-of-way is complete and drill shafts and columns have been poured. Deck and abutment work is ongoing. The contractor will be placing rock rip rap and preparing 8-inch rework base for compaction, and putting down final hot mix at approaches. Brush clearing has begun for bridges on CR 2132. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor has been finishing cement treated base, slushing and installing base driveways.The contractor plans prime coat the last mile soon. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor has been forming box culvert extensions and pouring culverts and footers. Driveway safety end treatments were also installed. The contractor is scheduled to begin hot mix on the bridge approach, county roads and mailbox turnouts. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed concrete paving at the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extensions on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding, and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has completed the project and is working on punch-list items. Please be aware of work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various overlay and potholing operations. Hunt County maintenance crews will be performing base patching operations on FM 2194. Rains County crews will be working on patching and seal coat prep on FM 36. Crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
