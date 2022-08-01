The Texas Department of Transportation Paris District has announced the following road improvement and construction plans for this week in Hunt County and the surrounding area:
Paris -- Here's a look at work planned in Hunt and Rains Counties for the week starting Aug. 1, 2022. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
CR 1032 (bridge replacement project), Hunt County – The contractor has set barricades and advanced warning signs. Preparation of the right-of-way is complete and drill shafts and columns have been poured. Deck and abutment work is ongoing. The contractor will be placing rock rip rap and preparing 8-inch rework base for compaction, and putting down final hot mix at approaches. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 903, Hunt County: From US 380 to FM 1569 South. The contractor completed the base haul and cement treated this final mile and began vegetative watering on miles one and two. Late next week prep work for first- and second-course surface treatment will begin. The contractor plans to begin placing geo-grid operations followed by the second lift of flex base. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
FM 275, Rains County: from SH 19 to FM 514. The contractor continued concrete culvert structures, forming, and pouring the wing-walls. The contractor completed the first course of seal coat through the majority of the project. The project’s channel excavation is nearly complete and grading for the riprap is complete at the Lake Fork Creek bridge. The contractor may begin hot-mix operations for mailbox turnouts and bridge approaches in early August. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.
SH 276, Hunt County: from FM 36 to SH 34 (Quinlan Bypass). The contractor completed the concrete paving on the intersection of SH 276 and FM 264. The contractor is working on the culvert extension on the west section SH 276. The contractor is working on ditch and back slope grading – preparing areas for scheduled temporary seeding and addressing sidewalks and ADA ramp installation. Please be aware of lane closures and watch for work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
FM 1566, Hunt County: from FM 272 near Celeste to State Highway 34. The contractor has completed the project and is working on punch-list items. Please be aware of work zones and workers when traveling in this area.
Maintenance crews for both Hunt and Rains County will be performing various overlay and potholing operations. Hunt County maintenance crews will be performing base patching operations on FM 2194. Rains County crews will be working on patching and seal coat prep on FM 36. Crews will be installing mailboxes, delineators, and signs in various locations. Please be careful when traveling in these areas, watch out for workers and maintain a safe distance from work crews.
