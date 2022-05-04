State transportation officials have announced a proposal to widen another major North Texas roadway as a way to address traffic in Rockwall, Collin and Hunt counties.
The Texas Department of Transportation is hosting a public meeting at 6 p.m. May 17 at the Ouida Baley Middle School cafeteria, 1310 State Hwy. 66 in Royse City on plans to improve FM 1777 from State Hwy. 66 to FM 6 in Collin County.
A virtual public meeting will also be posted to http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/FM1777 starting at 6 p.m. May 17 and remain online through 11:59 p.m. June 1. It will not be a live event but materials can be viewed at any time during the period.
The proposed project includes the reconstruction and widening of FM 1777 from State Hwy. 66 to FM 6. The proposed project involves the reconstruction of the existing two-lane rural roadway to a four and ultimately six-lane divided highway. A continuous six-foot sidewalk will be provided on the west side of the proposed roadway alignment. A continuous 10-foot shared use path will be provided on the east side of the proposed roadway alignment.
The proposed project consists generally of four and ultimately six lanes with curb and gutter, plus a raised median. The roadway passes through the cities of Royse City and Josephine.
The existing FM 1777 right-of-way width ranges from 60-feet to 90-feet wide throughout the length of the project. The proposed right of way (ROW) width is 140 feet. The proposed improvements would potentially require approximately 46.1 acres of new ROW. The proposed project would require additional ROW and potentially displace structures on commercial and/or residential properties.
