A story posted in the Herald-Banner over the weekend failed to note that while there are no Hunt County races on the July 14 Democratic Party primary election runoff ballot, there are two statewide contests to be determined.
• A dozen candidates were on the March 3 ballot in the race for the Democratic Party nomination for United States Senator. Mary “MJ” Hagar and Royce West are the two who made it to the runoff and were initially expected to compete again on May 26, but the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the voting being pushed back.
• The two candidates still in the running for the position of Railroad Commissioner are Chrysta Castañeda and Roberto R. “Beto” Alonzo.
Early voting for the runoff election is scheduled June 29 to July 10, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217A Washington St. in Greenville.
There will be no early voting on July 3 because of the Independence Day holiday. Thursday, July 2, is the last day to apply for a ballot by mail.
Under the rules of a runoff election, voters who participated in a Republican primary cannot vote in a Democratic Party runoff and voters who cast ballots in a Democratic Party primary cannot participate in a GOP runoff. Registered voters who did not vote in either primary are eligible to vote in either a Democratic or Republican party primary.
Those wanting additional information can contact the Hunt County Elections Administration Office at 903-454-5467 or online at huntcounty.net/page/hunt.election or visit the Texas Secretary of State elections division website at www.votetexas.gov.
