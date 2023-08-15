At least two major construction projects by the City of Greenville began Monday that will require road or lane closures for a few days or for longer than a month.
One of those closures is on the section of Monty Stratton Parkway that extends south of I-30, where new utilities are to be installed. The Monty Stratton closure is projected to last until Oct. 1.
The other announced multi-day closure is the westbound right lane on Jack Finney Boulevard near Roy Warren Parkway. Greenville’s engineering department expects the closure to last through this Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.