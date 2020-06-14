When the Greenville McDonald’s opened in the mid-1980s, the fast-food franchise’s walls were filled with Greenville memorabilia. Along with vintage railroad and cotton pictures, a black and white photo showed the Pfaeffle home or the Circle House at 1912 Park St. with Mr. and Mrs. George Albert Pfaeffle sitting on a bench in the front yard.
George Albert Pfaeffle owned a jewelry store in downtown Greenville. His son, known as George A. Pfaeffle, was born in 1904 and followed his father into the business. The younger Pfaeffle, who never married, inherited the home. He died in 1962 and is buried at Greenville’s Forest Park cemetery.
The uniquely stunning facade of the Park Street home includes the iconic circle and a wraparound porch along with decorative columns and railings. At present, the Victorian-era house serves as the residence of Robbie Urbanski and Travis Hayes; both are Texas A&M-Commerce graduates and educators who purchased the historical house in 2017.
“The circle is supposed to represent the face of a watch or a clock,” Hayes, who serves as the treasurer of the Park Street Historical Association, said. “We have been told that George Albert Pfaeffle worked on watches more than jewelry.”
The exact date of the structure’s construction remains a mystery.
“The public library has a couple of books about Park Street homes,” Hayes said. “One said the building date was 1902 and another said 1905. So we say that it was built between 1902 and 1905.”
The two-story home’s interior features high ceilings, two parlors, a claw foot tub and a butler’s pantry.
After purchasing the house, Hayes suffered some buyer’s remorse.
“When we first got here, at least during the first few weeks, I was ready to sell it,” he said. “We had always rented before, and we quickly learned about everything that can go wrong with an old house.”
The first problem concerned the heater. On Christmas Eve, they returned from visiting Urbanski’s family and discovered a frozen house.
“The heater was not working, and the house has no insulation,” Urbanski said. “We could see our breath. After we got that fixed, we had to get a new roof. Water was leaking from a hole in the roof by the chimney. That leak did a lot of damage.”
Since their budget is limited, the owners try to complete at least one big project per year.
“Installing a fence was a major project,” Hayes said. “Robbie’s dad came here and built the fence.”
“We just did a garden,” Urbanski said. “We also painted some of the walls after shredding the old wallpaper. We are slowly working on the interior.”
“At one time, most of the rooms were painted Pepto Bismol pink,” Hayes said. “One bedroom is still that color.”
Between the upper and lower floors of the home, bees had taken up residence.
“An exterminator wanted thousands of dollars and would have torn up the flooring on the second level and then we would have to replace that floor,” Hayes said.
“So we hired a local beekeeper,” Urbanski said. “The bee infestation was between the subfloor upstairs. For a much smaller fee, he collected the six or seven inches of honeycomb and got the bees out. He was a godsend.”
They plan to take the place back to its Pfaeffle-era splendor.
“We are slowly but surely trying to get it ready to paint,” Urbanski said. “When we start to do any work, we always find something else wrong. A lot of the wood is rotted. We have someone coming to give us a bid on windows and siding.”
Joining in the Park Street Historical Association’s various holiday celebrations, they have caught the decorating bug with their elaborate Christmas and Fourth of July displays.
Urbanski and Hayes have talked about doing a re-enactment of the Pfaeffle photo.
“We are lucky to have that picture showing the owners and their dog,” Urbanski said. “We would sit on a bench with our dogs Whisper and Wonder in a similar pose.”
Despite all the difficulties, they have become attached to their historical home.
“The home is loved by so many,” Urbanski said. “It’s a unique house. We love it and want to preserve it.”
Urbanski has created an Instagram account for the Park Street house at THE_CIRCLE_HOUSE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.