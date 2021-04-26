By Alice Reese
Herald-Banner Contributor
Step into the the welcoming atmosphere of the Uptown Forum in downtown Greenville and meet the proprietors of two charming shops. Angela Hebert is the owner and designer at Lenore Cole, and Mary Grace Rodriguez invites visitors to her “The Wind The Willows” bookstore.
Originally from Orange, Texas, Hebert sells candles, lotions and bath products which she creates as part of her personal Lenore Cole brand. The candles, which come in enticing scents such as Eucalyptus Mist, Forest Jasmine, Lavender Basil, Lavender Mint, Fresh Basil, Lemongrass and Spiced Vanilla, are made with natural soy wax, essential oils and fragrance oil with no synthetic dyes. Besides the candles, she also makes her own line of Lenore Cole lotions, which include Lavender, Strawberry Champagne, Lavender Vanilla, Cherry Blossom, Honey Almond, Apricot & Peach and Cucumber Melon.
“I started with candles and lotions,” Hebert said. “Before making them, I spent years researching and experimenting before coming up with the eco-friendly formulas. The lotions are extra rich and creamy, not like so many watery products. My lotions are of premium quality, and they have Vitamins A and D and oils that keep the moisture in.”
Besides the Lenore Cole products, which also include wax melts and diffusers, Hebert sells men’s grooming supplies, artisan and one-of-a-kind gift items in her boutique.
“I have locally made things, and everything is handmade in the USA,” she said. “I have pieces from Greenville jewelry designer Monica Lubiani along with metal sculptures and other unusual gift items.”
She also carries stylishly designed journals with appealing covers as part of the Lenore Cole product line.
Hebert’s artistic skills are apparent throughout her shop, but are especially visible in her recently completed 6-foot- tall pegboard cross-stitch piece.
“I painted the pegboard black, then went on Etsy and found a rose pattern which I transferred to the pegboard,” she said. “I bought a whole bunch of yarn. I don’t remember the exact amount, but it has about eight football fields worth of yarn on it. It took me three seasons of binge watching ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ to make it. I sat down, turned on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and hyper-focused for about four or five hours every night until the piece was completed, and I was caught up on all three seasons of the show.”
Greenville native Mary Grace Rodriguez worked at a tech company in Austin before moving back to her hometown. She was an employee at Texas A&M University-Commerce until she made the decision to open a bookstore at the Uptown Forum. She chose to name her shop “The Wind The Willows” after one of her favorite childhood books, “The Wind in the Willows” by Kenneth Graham.
“My sister Marcie read it first,” Rodriguez said. “The book made an impression on me because I was able to anthropomorphize the non-humans, in this case animals such as Toad and Mole, into having human traits. It was my first book that did that and I thought it was cool.”
Rodriguez, who has a master’s degree in English, opened the bookstore March 31, 2018, and since then has continued to broaden the scope of her inventory.
‘I love books,” she said. “Most of my books are fiction. I know how much people enjoy historical fiction, but some prefer non-fiction history books. I try to branch out and have a decent selection of various topics and genres. I have books for adults, young adults and children.”
Within the cozy bookstore where you can get coffee and a wide sampling of teas, you will find popular fiction, thrillers, biographies and inspirational books. Because of her eclectic taste, Rodriguez offers a variety of reading choices.
‘“I have a full background where I like to learn about new things all of the time,” she said. “I really like those things that are on the fringes.”
Since its opening, “The Wind The Willows” has been the gathering place for some noteworthy happenings. In addition to author events and book signings, the bookstore has been the location for a Tea Tasting and a musical program with writer/performer Jan Seides, whose book “Unsung” includes her CD.
Authors C. Derick Miller, Lewis Ben Smith and Rick Parent (“The Hunter Chronicles”) have read from their works. Bobby Briscoe did a presentation about his Vietnam memoir, “The Jungle Warriors,” and Sara Zimmerman discussed her book, “Cliff Jumper.” Author Marjorie Herrera Lewis signed copies of “When the Men Were Gone,” the true story of Tylene Wilson, a teacher and assistant principal who coached a boys’ football team in Brownwood, Texas during World War II.
Filmed at the bookstore, the “Reader’s Choice Video Series” spotlights local folks who talk about their favorite books. The online series includes participants Kevin Banks, Angela Vaughn, Gail Sprinkle, Pud Lauderdale, Angela Hebert, Tracy Fentum, Chris Gage and others.
