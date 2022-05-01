More than 1,700 people had cast their ballots through the first four days of early voting in Hunt County for the May 7 elections.
The elections will decide multiple important issues for cities and school districts in the county, as well as proposed changes to the Texas Constitution.
Voters will have two more chances to vote early, with extended hours both days.
Through the first five days of early voting, 1,198 people had voted early in person in Hunt County, with 577 mail-in ballots received, according to Hunt County Elections Administrator Jeannie Ash.
Early voting for the elections is scheduled to continue at the Hunt County Voter Administration Office, 2217 Washington St. in downtown Greenville between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.
Polls will be open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. on election day Saturday.
Voters are considering two proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, contested races for board members in four school districts, and major bond propositions in three school districts; one calling for $169.4 million to pay for improvements in the Greenville Independent School District.
Additional information about the upcoming elections in Hunt County is available at the Hunt County Elections Administration website or by calling the office at 903-454-5467.
