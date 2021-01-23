Two people have been killed and two others hurt in separate head-on collisions Thursday along U.S. Highway 69 in Hunt County.
A Wolfe City woman was killed and a man from South Texas was seriously injured in an early Thursday morning two-vehicle crash north of Greenville.
The Texas Department of Public Safety reported Alaina Portillo, 21, died at the scene of the crash on U.S. Highway 69, just south of the intersection of County Road 1041.
DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said Portillo was driving a Toyota Camry northbound on the highway at the 242-mile marker at 2:35 a.m. Thursday when the vehicle was struck by a southbound Jeep Wrangler driven by Hunter James, 32, of Canyon Lake, Texas, which for an unknown reason had veered into the northbound lane.
Bradford said Portillo died at the scene of the crash, while James was transported in critical condition to Medical City Plano. Bradford said James may have an address in Greenville, although DPS investigators had not confirmed that as of press time Friday.
The accident remained under investigation as of Friday afternoon and no additional details were immediately available.
The second accident was reported at around 6:45 p.m. Thursday in the 6300 block of Highway 69 near Lone Oak. Bradford said a Toyota Corolla, driven by Cynthia Whitaker of Lone Oak, was proceeding northbound on the highway when it veered into the southbound lane and hit a Chevrolet pickup, driven by Greg Bostick of Point. Alexander was reported to have died at the scene while Bostick was transported with non-life threatening injuries to the Hunt Regional Medical Center of Greenville.
