Two people were reported injured Monday morning as a result of a three-alarm structure fire west of Greenville.
Multiple fire departments and the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office were called out to the fire, first reported at about 9 a.m. Monday on County Road 2720, north of Caddo Mills.
“Arson is not suspected,” said Hunt County Director of Emergency Management/Fire Marshal Richard Hill, who said the fire appeared to have started in an enclosed front porch of the residence.
“And it got out out pretty quickly,” Hill said.
Two medical units were dispatched. Hill said one of the residents of the home was transported to the emergency room at the Hunt Regional Medical Center in Greenville with possible smoke inhalation and a second individual received a laceration to one arm in escaping the fire and was transported by a private vehicle.
Fire departments across Hunt County have dealt with several large fires in recent days due to the extreme drought across much of the area and the gusty winds.
Hill said there is a chance Hunt County could be placed under a ban on outdoor burning for the first time since September 2019.
“It will be on the agenda for the Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting of the Hunt County Commissioners, so they can consider it,” Hill said. “It all depends on whether they set it, because we could be getting some rain between now and then.”
