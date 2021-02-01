Two Hunt County residents have been indicted on charges of armed robbery in connection with an incident in Greenville in October.
Calvin Dywane Rector of Celeste and Erica Lynn Bacon of Caddo Mills were each were taken into custody in the 3300 block of Caddo Street in Greenville on the afternoon of Oct. 19 by officers with the Greenville Police Department.
The pair were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury on Oct. 22. each on one count of aggravated robbery.
Rector, 38, of Celeste, is free on a $200,000 personal recognizance bond on a charge of aggravated robbery of an elderly person.
Bacon, 30 remained at the Hunt County Detention Center on Thursday, being held in lieu of $75,000 bond on a charge of aggravated robbery. A Zoom hearing is scheduled in the 196th District Court on Feb. 5 to arraign Bacon on the indictment and to consider a bond reduction in her case.
A hearing had not been scheduled as of press time Thursday concerning an arraignment for Rector.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
No additional information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.