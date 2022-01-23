The filing period for the May 7 Greenville municipal elections opened Jan. 19 and closes on Feb. 18. Up for election are City Council Places 1 and 2.
So far, incumbent Councilman Al Akins, 69, retired, has filed to retain his Place 2 seat, and incumbent Place 1 Councilman Terry Thomas, 74, retired, has filed to retain his seat.
They will be running in newly drawn voting districts.
On Dec. 14, the City Council approved new voting districts after a citizens advisory committee studied numerous redistricting options and offered two plans consistent with constitutional provisions as well as the Voting Rights Act and the Texas Election Code.
The accompanying map shows the city’s new voting districts approved by the City Council.
