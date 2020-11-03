A man and woman from Dallas County are in the Hunt County Detention Center, charged in connection with a high-speed chase between Greenville and East Dallas early Monday morning in which a small child was inside the vehicle.
The Greenville Police Department issued a statement indicating a Dallas helicopter assisted the department in pursuit of a black Lexus sedan, which was reported to be traveling at high speeds westbound on Interstate 30.
The chase reportedly began with a traffic stop in Greenville around midnight and ended in Dallas at around 1 a.m. Monday.
The pursuit traveled northbound on Highway 635 before traveling through the vicinity of Oates and La Prada, traveling the wrong way during the pursuit on one occasion. Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop on its own. A small girl was in the backseat of the Lexus during the chase,
Both the driver and passenger were placed into custody.
Abel Vasquez, 24, and Sadie Rodriguez, 21, both of Dallas, were being held in custody at the jail Tuesday morning, each charged with one count of abandoning/endangering a child with imminent danger of bodily injury and possession of marijuana of less than two ounces. Vasquez was also charged with evading arrest/detention and was being held in lieu of a total of $276,000 bond. Rodriguez was being held in lieu of a total of $151,000 bond.
It was unknown as of Tuesday morning whether the suspects had attorneys to represent them on the charges, or whether they would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
