Two Hunt County residents died in fires during the past weekend, both in the Celeste area.
The Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office reported both incidents remained under investigation as of Monday morning.
The first incident was reported at around 8:15 p.m. Friday as the Hunt County Fire Marshal’s Office and Hunt County Sheriff’s Department investigated a fire-related death of a 52-year-old male on FM 2194 in Celeste. The fire marshal’s office indicated that while there was no structure fire at the scene, fire-related injuries were sustained by the deceased male. Hunt County Precinct 1, Place 1 Justice of the Peace Wayne Money ordered an autopsy of the victim.
The second incident occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, as the Fire Marshal’s Office was summoned to a fire on County Road 1037 in Celeste. There, investigators found a travel trailer completely burned. A male occupant, 69, had sustained extensive injuries and was transported to Medical City Plano. The victim’s wife, 66, was found deceased in the remnants of the trailer. Money also ordered an autopsy of the victim. The Celeste, Merit and Wolfe City fire departments and American Medical Response also responded.
