Two people died during the past weekend in fatal crashes in Hunt County.
One of the accidents occurred Saturday night and the other Sunday morning.
Texas DPS Sgt. Kyle Bradford said at approximately 8:35 p.m. Saturday Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a major crash at U.S Highway 69 and Hunt County Road 1058.
“Preliminary investigations indicate that a custom-built motorcycle was traveling south on U.S. 69 and for a yet to be determined reason the motorcycle made an abrupt stop before making a turn, and was struck from behind by an Infinity SUV.,” Bradford said. “The driver of the Infinity was not injured. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.”
Bradford said the second accident occurred at approximately 11:57 a.m. Sunday when Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to a major crash at Interstate 30 and Farm Road 36.
“Preliminary investigation indicates that a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling eastbound on the Interstate 30 service road,” Bradford said. “For an unknown reason the driver exited the service road, drove on the shoulder and overturned several times. The driver was pronounced deceased on scene.”
The names of the deceased victims in the accidents were not immediately available Monday.
The investigations into both crashes was still ongoing as of Monday morning and no additional information was immediately available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.