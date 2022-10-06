Those seeking encouragement and guidance on being better fathers, husbands, friends or businessmen in a Christian faith-based context will have an opportunity to do so at Greenville’s first Man Up Conference.
The two-day event – which is planned for Friday, Oct. 14 and Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Greenville Municipal Auditorium – is being presented by Stone Ministries out of Hunt County and will combine ministry and mentorship with high-energy performances, music and recreational activities.
“The conference will mostly be about building men up to be better husbands, fathers and businessmen through learning from scripture and growing a stronger relationship with God,” Stone Ministries co-founder Casey Stone told the Herald-Banner.
“There is pressure that comes with the with these responsibilities that can seem overwhelming at times, so we will hit these topics head on, but do it in a way that lets guys laugh and have fun in the process,” Stone added.
One of the speakers at the event (in addition of Stone himself) will be pastor Tullian Tchividjian of The Sanctuary in Jupiter, Florida, who is also a grandson of famous evangelist and spiritual counselor Billy Graham. Other speakers are to include Blake Hagin, Stewart Scothorn, Isaiah Shook, Brandon Hollar and Ted Hilferty.
“The conference will have worship and sessions on being a better husband, father, friend, and also advice from successful businessmen on how to run or even start a business all according to the Word of God,” Stone said.
Throughout the program, there will also be “music played by a full band and high energy performances like martial arts demonstrations,” Stone said.
In addition to the speakers and performances, the event will kick off Friday evening with activities that include a car show, an axe throwing game, an obstacle course, and boxing machines.
These “pregame” activities will begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14 followed by dinner at 6 p.m. and the conference’s first session at 7 p.m. Then, the second day of the conference, Saturday, Oct. 15, will start with breakfast at 8 a.m. and the first session will start at 9 a.m.
“After completing 10 sessions in the Word over just two days you are sure to leave feeling like a man leveled up,” Stone said.
In addition to the Man Up Conference, Stone Ministries plans to host its first Joy Women’s Conference in March, which will be led by Casey Stone’s wife, Parish Stone.
Tickets for the Man Up Conference are available online at https://bit.ly/3ryAhlC. At the conference, those who purchase tickets will be entered into drawings for prizes that include gun range sessions, semi automatic weapons, guided fishing trips, knives, bows and sporting event tickets.
Those with questions about the conference can call 469-505-9791.
