Two local men have been charged with armed robbery at a Greenville home.
Johnny Sanders III, 20, and Jatwane Anton Wilson,19, both of Greenville, were taken into custody by the Greenville Police Department on Friday afternoon and they both were charged with one count each of aggravated robbery of a residence with a firearm and evading arrest/detention and were placed in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center, each in lieu of a total of $151,000 bond.
Sanders had been released on bond, while Wilson remained in jail as of Wednesday.
Wilson had filed a writ of habeas corpus with the 354th District Court seeking the appointment of a defense counsel.
The Greenville Police Department reported officers were dispatched at about 2:44 p.m. Friday to a robbery in the 100 block of Ellis Circle.
It was reported the suspects arranged a meeting through Facebook with the victim to purchase a cellphone. Using a firearm, the suspects demanded money and property from the victim and then fled the scene.
As officers arrived in the area, they began searching for the suspects, later identified as Sanders and Wilson, who were located a short time later and were arrested after a brief foot pursuit with officers.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison.
