Two people were in custody at the Hunt County Detention Center on Tuesday, each charged with armed robbery.
Calvin Dywane Rector of Celeste and Erica Lynn Bacon of Caddo Mills were each were taken into custody in the 3300 block of Caddo Street in Greenville Monday afternoon by officers with the Greenville Police Department.
Rector remained in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on Tuesday afternoon, being held on one count of aggravated robbery against an elderly individual.
Bacon was being held in jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
Bonds on the charges had not been announced as of press time Tuesday.
Aggravated robbery is a first-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison and an optional fine of up to $10,000.
It was unknown as of Tuesday morning whether Rector or Bacon have attorneys to represent them on the charges, or whether they would be seeking the appointment of defense counsels by filing writs of habeas corpus with the Hunt County District Courts.
No additional information was immediately available.
