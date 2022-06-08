Audie Murphy, a Hunt County native who became most decorated American hero of World War II will be honored again this month with full days of events scheduled in two cities in the next two weeks.
• A parade and day full of activities are planned June 11 in the town of Celeste.
The inaugural Audie Murphy All AmerICAN Parade and Celeste Summer Festival will feature activities on the campus of Celeste High School, including a car and motorcycle show, chili cook-off, cornhole tournament, children’s play area with bounce houses, face painting and games, local vendors for shopping, food trucks, a 5K race on the Chapparal Bike Trail and an evening concert and fireworks.
Organizers hope to make it an annual event.
Anyone wanting additional information about the events planned in Celeste can contact Connie Crawford at 469-307-3039 or Erin Jordan at 903-413-7423.
• Farmersville will present Audie Murphy Day June 17-18. A Quilts of Valor exhibit and reception is scheduled starting at 5:30 p.m. June 17 at the Farmersville Heritage Museum, followed by a presentation of “To Hell And Back” at the Fine Arts on Main.
At 9 a.m. June 18, there will be an exhibit of Audie Murphy Special Artifacts at the Charles Bike Memorial Library, and an Audie Murphy Day parade is scheduled at 10 a.m. through downtown Farmersville, with the Audie Murphy Day ceremony at 10:30 a.m. at the Onion Shed. A veterans luncheon is scheduled at noon at the First Baptist Church. Also at noon will be an exhibition of Audie Murphy and the Farmersville Sister City of Holtzwihr, France, at the Farmersville Heritage Museum, as well as an exhibit of Women In The Military presented by the Farmersville Historic Society at the Bain-Honaker House.
• Murphy was born just south of Celeste on June 20, 1924, and went to school through the eighth grade in Celeste.
Murphy enlisted in the Army in Greenville on his 18th birthday and during his three years of active service, Murphy received every decoration of valor that the United States had to offer, some more than once, including five decorations by France and Belgium. Among his 33 awards and decorations is the Medal of Honor, the highest military award for bravery that can be given to any individual in the United States of America.
On Jan. 26, 1945, near the village of Holtzwihr, Murphy's forward positions came under German attack. Facing six Panzer tanks, Murphy ordered his men to fall back to improve their defenses as he mounted an abandoned, burning tank destroyer. With a single machine gun, Murphy fought against the advance for almost an hour, despite being wounded in the leg. Murphy later led his troops on a counterattack, which succeeded in driving the Germans from Holtzwihr.
Following the war, actor James Cagney saw Murphy’s photo on the cover of Life Magazine and invited him to Hollywood. Over the next 25 years, Audie made 44 feature films.
