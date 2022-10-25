Your Thanksgiving dinner will likely cost a lot more this year — that’s if the main dish is even available.
The cost of turkeys is rising so fast that a local agency that provides holiday meals for hundreds of Hunt County families in need says those families may have to receive a substitute entree.
“We’re trying to get alternatives for turkey,” explained Wally Jeffers, executive director of Hunt County Shared Ministries/FISH.
The Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service reported last week that market forces coupled with a force of nature – avian influenza – have disrupted the supply chain and caused rising turkey prices and shortages for some wholesale buyers.
FISH typically receives most of its turkeys from the North Texas Food Bank.
“They don’t have any left,” Jeffers said.
FISH could buy its own turkeys, if it can find some, but the cost could be exorbitant. According to a recent New York Times article, farmers and processors are paying more for feed, fuel and labor in addition to the drought and other factors — all of which add to the price of each bird.
“A 15-pound turkey is $41,” Jeffers said, adding that FISH has also been dealing with a 300% increase in applications for rental assistance and a 150% increase in applications for utility assistance.
Jeffers likewise anticipates a surge in the number of people who will be seeking the agency’s assistance for Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.
“I’m thinking we’ll be aiding around 1,500 families for the holidays,” he said.
FISH is currently accepting applications from needy families for Thanksgiving and Christmas food baskets. Registration will continue through the end of October.
Jeffers said one possibility is swapping a pork loin for turkeys in the food baskets this year.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said.
Jeffers is also hopeful that local personality Friendlee will have robust donations through his annual food drive at friendleeplace.com, which is scheduled to begin in early November.
Each family who registers through FISH will receive entrees for Thanksgiving and also for Christmas, plus an assortment of accompanying food items.
This is the 12th annual Hunt County Gives, and FISH also provides turkeys for the “Feed The Hungry” dinners at Clark Street Christian Church in Greenville.
Anyone needing additional information can contact FISH at 903-455-0545 or at www.hcsmfish.org
