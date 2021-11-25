LONE OAK — There will be a wide variety of camping and recreational vehicles on display along the shores of Lake Tawakoni next weekend, as the 17th annual Turkey Drag takes place at Wind Point Park, 6553 State Park Road.
Billed as Texas’ largest custom camping car show, the event is scheduled Dec. 3-5.
Registration is $40 per vehicle and is limited to 850 total vehicles. The registration includes one weekend tent camping pass and one turkey drag keychain.
Spectator admission is $20 per person for the while weekend, non-camping, with kids 12 and under free with accompanying adult.
Awards will be presented to the Top 100 Open Class and the Top 10 Under Construction and Top 5 Classes for Truck, Classic Car, Modern Car SUV and Bike. There will also be more than 20 specialty awards.
Other attractions and activities include a team tug-o-war, a beard contest, a tattoo contest, a cornhole competition, an ugly sweater contest, a vehicle limbo contest with awards for both cars and trucks, kids games, food and merchandise vendors and live music and announcements by DJ Alexx.
Additional information is available by calling Ben Miller at 214-793-3532, through email at turkeydragshow@gmail.com or online at turkey drag.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.