As musicians, tuba players tend to be a different breed, and it makes sense seeing as lugging a 30-pound brass instrument around between practice sessions, group rehearsals and performances requires a relatively high level of commitment.
For this reason, tubists are known to have their own way of doing things and for feeling a great deal of camaraderie with others who have chosen the tuba as their means of musical expression.
Each year, during the Christmas season, this spirit of camaraderie around the instrument is on full display as multiple cities across the country host TubaChristmases – events in which several tuba players (and those who play the sousaphone, helicon, euphonium, baritone, cimbasso or other instruments in the “tuba family”) gather to play Christmas carols.
One of the earlier TubaChristmases to take place near the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex this year was in Commerce, on Dec. 3. Led by A&M-Commerce’s tuba/euphonium instructor Dr. Jeff Baker, it was the 13th TubaChristmas to be held in Commerce and about 50 players participated.
“This is sort of jump starting the North Texas TubaChristmas tour,” Baker said at the concert. “We’ll be moving closer and closer to Dallas from here, but this is a great first event for us.”
The tradition of TubaChristmas officially began in New York in 1974, when famous tubist Harvey Phillips organized the first one in honor of his teacher, William Bell, who was born on Christmas Day in 1902.
Remembered as a tireless advocate for his instrument, Phillips was active in promoting the tuba as more than just a bass instrument for support. In 1975, Phillips became the first tubist to perform solo recitals at Carnegie Hall. In fact, he performed about two dozen recitals within a two-week span, all with different musical selections, Baker noted.
TubaChristmases are now done in memory of both Bell and Phillips and in honor of their contributions to how the instrument is perceived by the public and by modern composers.
While the events serve as a way for tubists to give their instrument more visibility, many families have made it a tradition to catch a TubaChristmas each year. The spectacle of seeing players of all ages bringing their wreath and bow-decorated horns, and listening to them play renditions of “Silent Night” that aren’t so silent and playing “Little Town of Bethlehem” on instruments that are far from “little” is still finding audiences each year.
“I was kicking back in the foyer (of the A&M-Commerce music building), listening to a lot of heavy metal rehearsing,” Chris Arterburn of McKinney said as his daughter rehearsed with the group before the Commerce concert.
