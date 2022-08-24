A kickoff is scheduled this week for this fall’s annual Bras For The Cause Hunt County celebration, which raises funds supporting the awareness and prevention of breast cancer.
But the campaign offered a big reveal Friday as “Tubby,” Hunt Regional Healthcare’s new mobile mammography coach, was officially unveiled at Hunt Regional Medical Center.
Officials with Bras For The Cause Hunt County and the hospital had a chance to look over the vehicle, which came equipped with the latest 3D mammogram technology and a bone density scanner.
Thursday’s kickoff event, which will present details of the 2022 Bras For The Cause Hunt County as well as unveil “Tubby” to the public, is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Landon Winery in Greenville.
The kickoff will include tours of the coach, which is named after beloved local volunteer Nita “Tubby” Adkisson. She served on as many as 20 different boards for local non-profits over the 60-plus years she lived in Greenville. Bras For The Cause Hunt County dedicated the funds raised during the 2021 event toward the purchase and equipment of the vehicle.
Funds raised during this year's Bras For The Cause will also go toward reimbursing Hunt Regional Healthcare for the purchase of the mammography coach.
“With a successful event, Bras For The Cause should be able to pay off the new coach this year,” said Hunt Regional Communication Director Lisa Hill.
Those attending Thursday's kickoff event can also sign up to be a sponsor, pick up a yard sign, buy an official T-shirt and more.
Bras for the Cause Hunt County is scheduled the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13 in downtown Greenville. Dozens of elaborately decorated bras will be displayed in multiple locations alongside Lee Street. Those attending the event are able to purchase votes to support their favorite entries.
The 2022 event theme will be revealed during the kickoff party and information on how to enter a bra, or bras, (it’s free) will be available.
