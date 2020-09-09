Pastor Dessie Lee "Slack" Brown, Sr. passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Visitation will be Friday, Sept. 11, noon-6 p.m. with a wake to follow from 6-8 p.m., at Cozine & Tarver Funeral Home. The funeral service will be Saturday, Sept. 12, at 11 a.m. at The Church at River Oaks. Dessie L …