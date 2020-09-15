Law enforcement agencies Tuesday were seeking the driver of a sport utility vehicle who reportedly fled from the scene of an early Monday morning accident in which a tractor-trailer fell off a bridge.
A portion of a bridge in the south end of Hunt County will be closed temporarily as work crews make repairs that resulted from the incident.
Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Kyle Bradford said the crash occurred on State Highway 34 shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, when the truck struck a bridge rail a little more than three miles south of Quinlan. The driver of the truck was not reported to have been injured, but the accident forced the closure of one lane of traffic over the bridge.
Bradford said the driver of the big rig collided with the SUV, resulting in the crash. The other vehicle reportedly drove away from the accident.
The Texas Department of Transportation reported the partial closure of the highway at the location was to allow for the inspection of the damage and to begin making repairs. Maintenance crews placed temporary signal lights at both ends of the structure to guide traffic flow over the bridge until the road can be reopened fully.
TxDOT said the bridge is safe for traffic but a significant portion of the bridge rail was damaged and will have to be replaced.
The TxDOT Paris District is updating the progress of the work on its Twitter page at https://twitter.com/TxDOTParis.
