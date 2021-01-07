Hunt County anglers will have two opportunities next month to land a rainbow trout, thanks to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.
For the third year in a row, the agency has announced it intends to add thousands of trout to neighborhood lakes across North Texas, including two in Hunt County, as well as in several state parks throughout Texas.
In Greenville, the TPWD intends to release 500 trout at the “lake” in Graham Park on Feb. 2.
The agency has also scheduled the release of 1,000 trout in the Pear Trees Pond in Wills Point on Feb. 20.
The release from the TPWD said rainbow trout can be caught on a variety of baits and lures, from simple, light tackle or on hand-tied flies using a fly rod.
Rainbow trout are typically found in more northern and colder states and are unable to survive in Texas after the winter.
Anglers will have a daily bag limit of five trout.
In Texas, children under 17 fish for free, but a fishing license with a freshwater fishing endorsement is required for adults in the family. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas state park may use no more than two poles.
Additional information on the trout stocking schedule is available at https://tpwd.texas.gov/fishboat/fish/management/stocking/trout_stocking.phtml?s=o.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.