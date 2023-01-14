Greenville is about to become the trout fishing capital of Hunt County for at least one day next weekend.
The Greenville Parks and Recreation Department, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and Academy Sports and Outdoors are planning to conduct the free 2023 Trout Bout Fishing Derby at the lake at Graham Park, 800 Walnut Street on Saturday, Jan. 21.
The event is set to begin at 8 a.m. and will be reserved until 10:30 a.m. for youth groups, with adults able to fish from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and no fishing license will be required on the day of the event.
Fishing poles will not be provided during the activity. Those participating are reminded to bring their own poles and gear.
For the fourth year in a row, the Texas Department of Parks and Wildlife announced its intention to add thousands of trout to neighborhood lakes across North Texas, as well as in several state parks throughout Texas.
In Greenville, the TPWD was expected to release 2,000 trout at Graham Park.
People can take home any trout they do catch.
Among types of bait recommended are kernel corn, cheese balls, salmon eggs, wigglers, cut nightcrawlers, manufactured trout bites or trout nibbles, crickets, mealworms and dough.
Additional information on the event is available by calling the Greenville Parks and Recreation Department at 903-457-2994.
TPWD plans to stock 337,469 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov. 23 through March 3. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in Texas after winter, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout.
