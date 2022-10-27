The next few days will be filled with tricks, treats, scary happenings and good family fun with a wide assortment of Halloween events and fall festivals from which to choose.
The Caddo Mills Fire Department is hosting a Fall Stroll Fundraiser starting at noon Saturday at the fire department, 2206 Main St. in Caddo Mills. Volunteer firefighters will grill burgers and hotdogs from Butcherman’s until they run out. Everything will be by donation.
Lamar Elementary School, 6321 Jack Finney Blvd., Greenville will host a Trunk or Treat from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Wesley United Methodist Church, 1200 East Joe Ramsey Blvd. in Greenville, is presenting Treat Street between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday.
The City of Quinlan has scheduled the 2022 Harvest Quinfest for 4-7 p.m. Saturday on Main Street in downtown Quinlan. The event will feature more than 80 vendors, live music, free kids activities, games, food and more.
Ebenezer Baptist Church, 301 S. Spencer St., Wolfe City, has scheduled a Fall Festival starting at 4 p.m. Saturday. There will be BBQ and stew cook-offs (with a $5 entry fee), bingo, dominos, corn hole, a balloon wall, Go Fish, a bounce house, hay ride, free food and more.
The Park Street Historical Association is hosting a neighborhood Halloween Block Party from 4:30 — 8 pm. Saturday in the front yard of 2400 Park St. The family friendly event will feature a kids costume contest, pumpkin carving, and snacks and drinks. Pumpkins will be available for purchase with proceeds to benefit the association.
The City of Greenville and the Hunt County Jeep Club are presenting the inaugural Jeep-N-Treat starting at 5 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Greenville Police Department/Municipal Court Building, 3000 Lee Street. The free event will include trick or treating, a decorated jeep and best costumed participant contests. Park Street Baptist Church, 2205 Park St., Greenville, has a Fall Festival scheduled from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Family Fellowship of Greenville, 401 Division St., is hosting its Fall Festival from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Activities will include hot dogs, interactive games, inflatables, candy, carnival swings, crafts and more.
The Creekside Church of Christ, 6115 Jack Finney Blvd., is hosting a Trunk of Treat and Chili Festival starting at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The City of Greenville Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Halloween Hangout, sponsored by Terry Driggers Realty Services, at the Reecy Davis Recreation Center, 4320 Lee Street, starting at 5:30 p.m. Monday. Scheduled activities include a costume contest and food trucks, including El Huarache and Yearby’s BBQ & Water Ice, and games. The night begins with the monthly Hanging with Heroes, who will be handing out candy and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a presentation of “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Commerce is staging Halloween on the Square for ages 14 and under between 5:30 and 7 p.m. Monday. Participants can line up at the barber shop and follow the signs.
The Wolfe City Rail Trail has scheduled Boo on the Bricks between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. Monday. Businesses and organizations will be handing out candy and treats for kids along Main Street downtown with special appearances planned from Elsa, Cinderella, Belle, Batman, Spider-Man, Batman and more costumed characters.
Citi Limit Storage and The Iron Shop Gym have scheduled a Trunk or Treat event between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Monday at 1495 Business U.S. 69 North in Greenville.
Vansickle Baptist Church, 2181 County Road 2246, is presenting a Trunk or Treat and Fall Festival starting at 6 p.m. Monday.
The Harrison House Assisted Living Center, 6400 Jack Finney Blvd., has scheduled a Spook-Tacular evening of Trick or Treats and games between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Monday.
Highland Terrace Baptist Church, 4115 Joe Ramsey Blvd., Greenville, is presenting a free Fall Fest between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday. The free event is scheduled to include trunk or treat, games, candy, prizes, and more.
