If a bond election is called by the Greenville ISD School Board for the construction of a new early childhood center and middle school, and if the bond is approved by voters in November, the new LP Waters Early Childhood Center may include a tribute to Carver High School – Greenville's former all-Black high school during segregation.
The current LP Waters campus, which originally served as Carver High School from when it was built in 1950 until integration in 1967, is now 72 years old. Issues with its deteriorating foundation as well as noncompliance with current Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements, Texas Education Agency (TEA) standards, and building codes has led GISD leadership, the district's community advisory committee, and the architectural firm they're working with, Corgan Architects, to recommend demolishing the existing building and constructing a new one adjacent to it.
The proposed demolition of the former Carver High School campus has been a cause of concern for some in the community, and at a previous “visioning meeting” for GISD on July 12, several people encouraged the district to do something to preserve the memory of the school due to it being a place of historical significance in the cultural identity of Greenville's African-American community.
In response to this feedback, Corgan Architects announced at the most recent GISD visioning meeting, plans to include a tribute to Carver High School, in the form of a commemorative wall, on the proposed new LP Waters campus.
“We want to honor the legacy of Carver,” said Corgan vice-president Lance Melton.
The proposed plans for the “commemorative element” shared by Corgan Tuesday included a wall made from salvaged wood from Carver's stage floor that would include shelving for trophies and other memorabilia as well as digital displays sharing stories and information on Carver.
“For the digital display component, we're wanting to work with alumni of Carver while the existing building is still standing, and ask them to be in a video where they guide the viewer through a tour of the building as they share their memories,” said GISD Supt. Sharon Boothe.
In addition to the commemorative wall itself, the mock-up also included a mural depicting the Carver High School campus and football players (taken from the cover of a football program from 1966), as well as a seating area made from salvaged wood from the school's gym bleachers.
The suggested location of the tribute was near a prominent front window so that it can be easily visible from outside the proposed new building.
