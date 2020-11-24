Trial has been scheduled next summer for a former Greenville Independent School District official indicted in connection with the alleged theft of thousands of dollars from the district.
The case of Ralph Sanders is expected to be held in a Rockwall County courtroom, following the granting of a change of venue earlier this year.
During a hearing Nov. 19, Judge Andrew Bench with the 196th District Court met with prosecution and defense attorneys via ZOOM and scheduled the trial for July 12, 2021.
In the motion to change venue Raegan Lambert with the Assistant Attorney General with the Texas Attorney General’s Office claimed Sanders would have an unfair advantage if the trial remained at the Hunt County Courthouse. Lambert also indicated that death threats had been made to at least one of the prosecution witnesses.
Lambert was not seeking a change of venue for the other defendant indicted in the matter, Tevin Brookins. A review announcement hearing is scheduled in Brookins’ case on Dec. 12.
Sanders, 62, of Irving, the former GISD Chief Human Resources Officer, and Brookins, 28, of Greenville, were indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in August 2019, each on a charge of theft of property by a public servant of the value of $2,500 or more but less than $30,000.
Both have pleaded not guilty.
The indictments allege that between Aug. 1, 2016, and Dec. 31, 2017, Sanders and Brookins appropriated “money, or pay or benefits” from the district during Sanders’ tenure “and such property appropriated had therefore come into Ralph Sanders’ custody, possession, or control by virtue of his status as such a public servant.”
The charge is a third-degree felony, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of two to 10 years in prison, with an optional fine of up to $10,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.