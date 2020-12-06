A trial is scheduled to begin Monday for a Campbell man who has pleaded not guilty to multiple indictments alleging he led law enforcement on a high-speed chase before shooting at the officers in November of last year.
Dayton Blane Green, 20, received indictments from a Hunt County grand jury on Jan. 25 on two counts of aggravated assault against a public servant and one count of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
A trial before 196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench is set to begin Monday and court records indicate is scheduled to take up to three days.
According to a report from the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy observed a vehicle disregard two stop signs while traveling a high rate of speed on North Street in Campbell at about 10:40 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, which resulted in a high-speed pursuit into Commerce at the intersection of Live Oak and State Highway 24.
The deputy attempted to stop the vehicle and Green was said to have fled north towards Commerce with speeds exceeding 100 mph. As the pursuit entered into Commerce, troopers with the Department of Public Safety were able to successfully deploy spike strips which failed to stop Green. Green was alleged to have fired three shots at a deputy and a DPS Trooper. Neither the deputy nor any assisting Department of Public Safety Troopers was injured.
The aggravated assault against a public servant charges are first-degree felonies, punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of five to 99 years to life in prison. The evading arrest charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison upon conviction.
Jail records indicate Green has previously been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and burglary of a habitation.
