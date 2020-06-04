The trial of a Travis County man, indicted with capital murder in connection with a double homicide of a mother and daughter near Commerce four years ago, is expected to be postponed because of ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The initial stages of jury selection in the trial of Tyrone Jamaal Williams were scheduled to begin Monday in the 196th District Court.
But the Hunt County Courthouse remains closed to the public because of the pandemic. Under an executive order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, trials are not expected to begin in the state until at least Aug. 1.
Opening arguments and the start of testimony in Williams’s potential death penalty case had previously been scheduled to get underway on Aug. 10.
During a hearing conducted via Zoom teleconferencing Tuesday, Judge Andrew Bench indicated that a new scheduling order and dates would be set and mailed to both the prosecution and defense attorneys. The new dates had not been announced as of press time Wednesday.
Williams, 34, of San Marcos, has pleaded not guilty to an indictment with two counts of capital murder in connection with the 2016 slayings of Nichole Elizabeth Gonzales, 27, and her mother, Vicki Ann Gonzales, 51 at a residence just outside of Commerce.
Williams is being held in the Hunt County Detention Center in lieu of a total of $1.18 million bond.
A 911 call came in at around 1:20 p.m. June 17, 2016, from Vicki Gonzales, who was screaming for help and calling out Williams’ name. The call came from a home in the 7300 block of State Highway 50.
The Commerce Police Department was the first agency on the scene and found the women had been slain. Williams’ vehicle was found about three miles away from the home.
A search began for Williams with the assistance of the Commerce Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice K-9 search team.
At about 11 p.m. June 17, 2016, the Commerce Police Department received a call of a suspicious person in the 2700 block of State Highway 24/50, at the intersection of Live Oak Street. When contacted by officers, Williams allegedly gave officers his brother’s name, but Williams’ identification was found in his possession.
Williams was taken into custody without incident.
Williams worked as a long haul trucker for a Fort Worth company.
