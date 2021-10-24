A proposed travel center is expected to bring two new restaurants to the east edge of Greenville.
The Greenville City Council is scheduled to consider whether to approve a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) for the project during the regular session agenda, starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Fletcher Warren Civic Center 5501 Highway 69 South. A work session is also scheduled starting at 5 p.m.
A public hearing is scheduled Tuesday prior to the council’s final vote on whether to approve the conditional use permit for the travel center/truck stop.
In a memo to the council, Community Development Director Steve Methven said the business would be built at 3000 Interstate 30 East.
“The applicant met with City Staff several weeks ago and stated he wanted to build a new Roadster Travel Center,” Methven said.
The new center would require the tearing down of an existing business, but Methven said the CUP shouldn’t affect the few houses in the area as they are several hundred feet away from the location and across the four-lane interstate highway.
The business would include a convenience store in the middle, a new International House of Pancakes (IHOP) on one side and a new Sonic Drive-In at the other end.
“These would all be contained in one single building,” Methven said. “There will be fuel pumps in the front for travelers and the truck pumps will be in the rear along with truck scales and a rest area.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission conducted a public hearing on the proposed CUP Oct. 18 and voted unanimously to recommend approval to the council.
